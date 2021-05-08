Lakeith Stanfield is offering an apology after an online discussion he participated in went off the rails when some of the participants made anti-Semitic remarks.

Earlier in the week, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” star joined an online chatroom in the Clubhouse app about the teachings of the Nation of Islam and controversial leader Louis Farrakham, becoming moderator of the discussion.

The actor’s participation came to light in a story published Friday in The Daily Beast, with the headline asking, “Why Is Lakieth Standfield Flirting with Anti-Semitism on Clubhouse?”

In the article, Stanfield was criticized by one of the chat’s participants, who wished to remain anonymous, for not calling out anti-Semitic comments that were made.

On Friday, Stanfield responded with a statement he posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday I entered an online chat room on Clubhouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room’s participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room,” Stanfield wrote.

“At some point during the dialogue the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely,” he continued.

“I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech,” he concluded. “I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.”