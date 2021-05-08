One member of the Vancouver crew of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” drove off the set in a brand-new car, courtesy of star Jim Carrey.

According to a report from TMZ, Carrey — currently filming the “Sonic” sequel in Vancouver — “wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle… and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.”

On Friday, the raffle’s winner was announced, with one of the film’s grips driving away in a brand new ride.

As TMZ reports, Carrey didn’t skimp on his choice of vehicle; the base price for that particular model is a hefty $40,000.

Carrey will be reprising the role of Dr. Robotnick in the new sequel; released shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit led to theatres around the world shutting their doors, “Sonic the Hedgehog” wound up becoming one of 2020’s highest-grossing movies, with an international box office of more than $300 million.