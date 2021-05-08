Jessica Biel made a virtual appearance on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, with host Jimmy Fallon asking if she and husband Justin Timberlake have noticed their children enjoying any of their work.

“Do they kind of freak out because their dad is in ‘Trolls’, their mom is in ‘Pete the Cat’, they hear these voices and they go, ‘Wait what’s going on?’ Do they understand what you guys do?” host Jimmy Fallon, a close friend of the couple, asked Biel about their children, Silas, 6, and 1-year-old Phineas.

“Silas does definitely with Justin because of Branch,” said Biel of her husband’s “Trolls” character. “And also his music — whenever he hears daddy’s song he’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s dad. No big deal, whatever.'”

The same does not hold true, however, for her Amazon Prime Video animated series “Pete the Cat”.

“But the funny thing about ‘Pete the Cat’ is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch. And yet he says ‘,Hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show,’ and I’m like, ‘But you’ve never seen the show you don’t even know,'” Biel added.

“He’s just like, ‘Just do it mom,’ so I’ll do one of the voices and he’ll be like, ‘Cool mom, cool,'” she said with a laugh.

In another segment of the interview, Biel spoke about her new Freeform teen drama “Cruel Summer”.