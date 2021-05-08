Ahead of Saturday night’s “Vax Live” concert from Global Citizen, the foundation shared a special message from Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are co-chairs of the concert that will see performances such as Jennifer Lopez and J. Balvin.

While the concert was filmed last week, with clips of Harry’s speech posted online, he also had a few important words to share backstage.

“The only way we are really going to heal and recover is so do that together,” Prince Harry said of equal vaccine distribution around the world. “What we need to be aware of and what we cannot allow to happen is science being politicized. So many things have been politicized over the years but when we are talking about life and death–which is what we are talking about now–vaccines cannot be politicized.”

The soon to be dad of two concluded, “Being able to come together as humans is how we are going to get ourselves out of this.”

The event will be hosted by Selena Gomez at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California where Harry already told the crowd, “The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all, and that is our starting point.”

“None of us should be comfortable with thinking that we can be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer.”

Meghan Markle was not in attendance at the concert, but during the broadcast a special message she recorded will be shared.

Global Citizen Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will stream at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.