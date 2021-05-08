There’s a new Hollywood “it” girl on the scene, and she’s ready to write her first chapter in her debut of “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

“I knew some of the cast prior to shooting because I went to high school with Brody, and Audrina and I shot the film ‘Sorority Row’ back in the day, and I knew Kristen Cavallari, and last season, I DJ’d Heidi and Spencer’s wedding vow renewal and brought my pizza truck out for their kid’s birthday,” Caroline D’Amore told ET Canada in her first interview for the series.

But filming with the cast didn’t go exactly as planned when D’Amore realized the strong connections she once thought she developed with this cast off camera throughout the years, weren’t as genuine once shooting began.

“I thought I had some friendships, but then found out I didn’t, which is very real and surreal,” D’Amore said.

“All of my friends in real life know that I don’t have time for catty or fake people so it was really scary at times when people attack you for no reason. I was caught off guard and I’ll be able to handle it much better next season,” she teased.

D’Amore, best known for becoming the head chef and co-owner of D’Amores Pizza, might be new to our MTV screens, but she’s most definitely already known in the world of reality TV. The 36-year-old star appeared on the second season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and its spin-off series, “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami”.

While Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian didn’t specifically give D’Amore advice for starring in a reality show, they both do plan on binging and supporting one of Kim’s BFFs.

“I’m sure the Kardashians will have a lot to say after the show airs, but Kris Jenner talked to me about my company Pizza Girl and told me she’s really proud of me for finding my thing,” D’Amore said.

“Growing up in L.A., you try so many different things, and Kim and I were actually going to do a reality show together right before she decided to sign on with her family, and I remember when she said, ‘Listen, I just got this opportunity with my family and I don’t know how it’s going to go’ and I told her she had to do it, and then we had dinner not too long ago when something traumatic happened in my family and she just wanted to be there and supportive,” D’Amore added.

D’Amore continued to explain that joining this cast was an opportunity for her to get her company back up and running and keep a roof above her daughter’s head, all while making new friends and experiences.

“I’m sure there’s plenty of things that will make me mortified and I’ll be cringing behind the TV watching it, but overall it was a really good experience and it helped me get my s**t together.”

Watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” Wednesday, May 12th at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MTV.