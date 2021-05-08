The Obama family are mourning the loss of their beloved dog Bo, who has sadly died following a battle with cancer.

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late pet on Saturday, May 8.

“This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—our dog, Bo—after a battle with cancer,” wrote the Becoming author. “On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election. At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us.”

Senator Ted Kennedy gifted the Portuguese Water Dog to the Obama family in 2009.

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth,” she continued.

“This past year, with everyone back home during the pandemic, no one was happier than Bo. All his people were under one roof again—just like the day we got him. I will always be grateful that Bo and the girls got to spend so much time together at the end,” she wrote.

Concluding her post, Michelle added, “Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us. —Michelle, Barack, Malia, Sasha, and Sunny.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama also took to Instagram to honour Bo with a heartfelt message.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gets Love From Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Michelle Obama & More In May’s InStyle

“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between,” he wrote. “He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected.”

Barack added, “We will miss him dearly.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Admits She Worries For The Safety Of Daughters Sasha And Malia Amid Racism In The U.S.

The Obama’s also own a female Portuguese Water Dog named Sunny, who joined the family in 2013.