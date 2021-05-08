Click to share this via email

Mariah Carey saw an aspiring rapper use a sample from one of her songs on Twitter, and the next time she sees him could be in court.

On Friday, an A&R consultant posted a video of rapper T2K singing his own reworked version of her 2005 hit “Shake It Off”.

T2K’s version, however, is quite a bit different, even singing “Let It Off” instead of “Shake It Off”, and features samples from Carey’s original.

In the video, a joking caption reads, “Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond.”

Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond. pic.twitter.com/t3tbDu6K96 — FOLLOW RNB RADAR (@rnbtommy) May 7, 2021

Carey did in fact respond, and within 24 hours.

“How about y’all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers,” she wrote adding a purple heart emoji.

She also shared a GIF of herself from her 2018 song “GFTO”.

How about y'all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers 💜 https://t.co/53Jg01jINK pic.twitter.com/bO0HC36x2z — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 8, 2021

So was that a bona fide legal threat or was Carey just playing?

According to the RNB Radar Twitter, The Roots’ Questlove was working to try to clear the sample.

@questlove trying to help us get it cleared 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/xGwivy8lmH — FOLLOW RNB RADAR (@rnbtommy) May 7, 2021

A followup tweet declares, “I want to reiterate that Mariah was joking, please stop saying rude s**t to her. She told that same joke to Quest Love hours before she responded to the tweet and put us in contact with the people who can help us clear it! so it’s not a problem on her end.”