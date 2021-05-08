Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World” will air in over 100 countries on Saturday night.

The event hosted by Selena Gomez and co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS and iHeartMedia. A special 90 minute edition can be watched in the YouTube video above.

The event is being held to call for action for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution worldwide.

Pre-recorded last weekend, the hour event will include performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.. A number of celebs are also taking part such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Gayle King and Olivia Munn.

On top of that, Pope Francis, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Biden, Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Arden (along with many, many others) are set to join.

The goal of the concert was to secure 10 million vaccine doses, which they have surpassed thanks to a number of donations from philanthropists and the private sector.