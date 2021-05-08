Lisa Kudrow is celebrating her son Julian on his 23rd birthday.

The “Friends” star took to Instagram on Saturday, May 8 to share a special tribute to her only child.

RELATED: Lisa Kudrow Reveals How She Discovered ‘I Could Still Be An Actor Without Being A Celebrity’

“FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” she wrote, while captioning screenshots from their virtual get together.

Kudrow and husband Michael Stern welcomed Julian back in 1998.

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & More Join ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker’s ‘Death To 2020’ Netflix Special

The actress became pregnant while filming season 4 of “Friends”.

Last month, Kudrow finally reunited with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc to film the upcoming HBO Max “Friends” reunion.

RELATED: Lisa Kudrow Teases She ‘Shot A Little Something’ For A ‘Friends’ Reunion

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” said Cox in a recent interview on the “Ellen” show.

“It’s an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?”

She added, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

 