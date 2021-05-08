Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lisa Kudrow is celebrating her son Julian on his 23rd birthday.

The “Friends” star took to Instagram on Saturday, May 8 to share a special tribute to her only child.

RELATED: Lisa Kudrow Reveals How She Discovered ‘I Could Still Be An Actor Without Being A Celebrity’

“FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” she wrote, while captioning screenshots from their virtual get together.

Kudrow and husband Michael Stern welcomed Julian back in 1998.

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & More Join ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Charlie Brooker’s ‘Death To 2020’ Netflix Special

The actress became pregnant while filming season 4 of “Friends”.

Last month, Kudrow finally reunited with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc to film the upcoming HBO Max “Friends” reunion.

RELATED: Lisa Kudrow Teases She ‘Shot A Little Something’ For A ‘Friends’ Reunion

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” said Cox in a recent interview on the “Ellen” show.

“It’s an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?”

She added, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”