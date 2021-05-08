Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a sneak preview of her “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World” performance.

The event, which was pre-recorded last weekend, calls for action for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution worldwide.

The clip sees the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer perfecting her choreography together with a massive team of dancers.

Lopez’s daughter Emme also makes an appearance in the video.

“This is a new generation of people. We’re gonna accept each other, understand each other, be more loving, be more inclusive. And that’s what this pandemic has taught us,” says the 51-year-old superstar.

The hour event will also include performances from Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.. Nomzamo Mbatha, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Gayle King and Olivia Munn.

The goal of the concert was to secure 10 million vaccine doses, which they have surpassed thanks to a number of donations from philanthropists and the private sector.

The event hosted by Selena Gomez and co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS and iHeartMedia.

A special 90 minute edition can be watched here.