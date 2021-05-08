Meghan Markle wasn’t physically in attendance Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World”, but did record a special message to share on the programme being broadcast in over 100 countries.

“The past year has been defined by communities coming together, tirelessly and heroically, to tackle COVID-19. We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward,” the Duchess of Sussex said in her role as co-chair.

She urged that it is “critical” that recovery from the pandemic includes “everyone—and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”

“With the surge in gender-based violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid care work, and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we’re at an inflection point for gender equity,” Meghan continued. “Women — especially women of colour — have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five and a half million women have lost work in the US, and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”

By bringing “vaccines to every country and continent” the world can “being to fully rebuild.”

“Not only to restore us to where we were before, but to go further…and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunity, and mobility for women everywhere,” she continued.

Meghan also gave a little shoutout to her unborn daughter. She and Prince Harry are expecting a daughter in early summer, they are already parents to Archie, 2.

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the world who must be given the ability—and support—to lead us forward,” Meghan said. “Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow.”

Speaking on the topic of community–a platform of their Archewell non-profit that is focused on building more compassionate communities, Meghan added, “Tonight, we’ve had a reminder of the things we miss the most. Be it live music or sporting events, or just physical contact with family and friends where we can sit together, laugh together, and hug one another – it all circles back to the same thing: connecting as a community. For most of us, that means our local community, our loved ones, our neighbourhood – but let’s also think about our global community. Across the world, we’ve struggled together. Now, we deserve to heal together.”

She concluded her speech, saying, “We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together.”

In their roles as co-chairs, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked Archie’s 2nd birthday by calling on vaccine equality and asking for donations to provide vaccines doses.

The Duke of Sussex attended the event in person, giving a passionate speech calling for “empathy and compassion.”

“Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” will air and livestream on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, 7:00 p.m. CT. The concert will also air on FOX at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. and stream on Global Citizen’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.