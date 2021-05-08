This weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be a historic occasion for the long running sketch show.

For the first time ever, “SNL” will be livestreamed internationally via YouTube in more than 100 countries.

This means audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the U.S.

Countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom will be able to tune in when the show airs at 11:30 p.m. ET.

NBC statement: “‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” —Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCU TV and Streaming. https://t.co/TrrgNFcHtX — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) May 8, 2021

“It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Musk’s girlfriend, and mother of their son X AE A-XII, will also make a cameo.

“Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said ‘SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet,'” she teased on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Pete Davidson said that he “doesn’t understand” the controversy surrounding Musk‘s upcoming appearance on “SNL”.

“We didn’t discuss it at all because we’re all just like … I just don’t understand why this is the dude everyone’s so freaked out about,” said the comedian, while appearing on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, May 6.

“I was like, ‘What did he do? He’s just like, a really wealthy businessman that makes, like, nerd s**t’ I don’t know. He’s really nice. I’m excited.”

Asked if other cast members were upset about Musk’s appearance, Davison replied, “Nobody that I f**k with.”

He continued, “Everybody’s kind of been like, ‘Yo, who’s the guy that’s so pissed off?’ ‘Cause we’re on a group text, so we’re all just like, ‘I don’t know. So, yeah, we’re all excited and really don’t understand the controversy.”

Co-host Bowen Yang previously shared a frowning face on his Instagram Story after Musk’s hosting debut was first announced.

