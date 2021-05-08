Click to share this via email

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco could be music’s next big act.

The “Friends” alum and Coco, 16, teamed up to cover Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan”.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers,” Cox captioned the video.

In the clip, Joel Taylor played the guitar, Cox was on the piano while also proudly looking on as Coco sang.

“Ahhhh- amazing!” Reese Witherspoon replied, and Tan France added, “She sings so beautifully.”

Lena Headey also said, “This is beautiful … that look of LOVE … ❤️❤️❤️.”

Cox shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette.

The actress has shared a number of clips of Coco singing, including their Hamilton duet.