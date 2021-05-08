Click to share this via email

Anne Heche is having fun with TikTok’s new shapeshifting trend.

The 51-year-old actress took to the video sharing platform this week to post a clip in which she warps into different celebrities.

The first star that Heche transforms into is ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres, who she dated from 1997-2000.

“OMG, not her,” says a voiceover, as Heche wags her finger disapprovingly.

Next, she turns into Charlize Theron, before finally transforming into herself.

“Disappointed but not surprised. #shapeshifting #joke,” she wrote in the caption.

Heche recently opened up about her relationship with DeGeneres, revealing that the TV host didn’t like her to “dress sexy“.