Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lady Gaga has finished up filming her scenes for the forthcoming “House of Gucci” film.

The 35-year-old superstar will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio, in the biographical crime movie.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Responds To Online Movement To Record ‘Artpop’ Followup

Gaga took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph from her final day on set, featuring director Ridley Scott.

“That’s a wrap, Rid. #HouseOfGucci,” she wrote, while captioning a picture of herself and the filmmaker fist bumping.

RELATED: 5 Suspects Arrested For Shooting, Kidnapping Lady Gaga’s Dogs Plead Not Guilty

“House of Gucci” also stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons.

The movie tells the shocking true story of the events leading up to Reggiani’s arrest and 1998 trial, in which she was convicted of plotting Gucci’s assassination after their divorce.

RELATED: Prosecutors: Suspects Tailed Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Gaga previously shared a photo of herself and Driver costumed as their respective characters while at a ski resort.

“Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci,” she wrote in the caption.