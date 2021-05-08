Sarah Ferguson is showing her support for Meghan Markle.

Earlier in the week, the Duchess of Sussex announced she is releasing her first children’s book, The Bench. Like everything Meghan does, a number of people shared unfounded complaints.

RELATED: Meghan Markle To Release Her First Children’s Book, Inspired By Prince Harry And Archie

The Duchess of York, who was previously married to Prince Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew, knows all too well about backlash and stood up in defence of Meghan.

“To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected,” Ferguson told the Daily Mail.

Fergie, who has written more than 70 books, added, “To encourage literacy in general not just children’s books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done.”

Ferguson is also set to have her own book come out soon, a Mills & Boon romance novel titled Her Heart For A Compass. Additionally, Ferguson hosts her own reading corner on Instagram where she reads a number of popular children’s books.

After the announcement of Meghan’s June 8 book, there were some suggestions that she copied author Corrinne Averiss’ book The Boy on a Bench. Averiss shut down all reports, tweeting, “don’t see any similarities.”

Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities. — Corrinne Averiss (@CorrinneAveriss) May 5, 2021

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Admits Royal Life Was ‘Not A Fairy Tale’ In 1996 Interview With Oprah

Other outrageous claims have been that Meghan’s book “may put an entire generation off reading.” Yes, that was a headline.