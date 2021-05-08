The FBI has publicly shared files containing letters regarding the death of Kurt Cobain.

The late Nirvana frontman is believed to have died by suicide on April 5, 1994.

RELATED: Courtney Love Shares Loving Tribute To Kurt Cobain On Wedding Anniversary

The letters in the file, which was obtained by E! News, relate to public uncertainty around the circumstances surrounding Cobain’s death.

“Dear whoever it may concern, I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain,” wrote an unnamed author in an email sent to the FBI’s Seattle office in 2013.

“The official story from the Seattle police department is that he took his own life, however there are a lot of unanswered questions and inconsistencies with this,” it continues.

“I feel…information has gone ignored and suppressed long enough by the Seattle police and the media. I’m writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain’s death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States.”

Another letter from 2007 reads, “Dear US government officials, I write to you for the reason, every family member, friend, fan, and colleague…I only wish to receive justice for…and others who loved this man as much as I did. This man was Kurt Cobain, belonging to a band called Nirvana and it was origanally [sic] thought and still excepted [sic] as the truth that he commited [sic] suicide.”

RELATED: Aaron Paul Would Love To Play Kurt Cobain In A Nirvana Biopic

The writer feared Cobain’s “killer is still out there and now, because of the haste of the police department, has the chance to claim other victims [sic].”

The file also included two identical FBI responses to two 2006 letters from Cobain’s fans.

“Your letter…to the FBI expressing your belief that Kurt Cobain was murdered has been referred to me for reply,” it said. “We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state and local authorities.”

The response went on, “In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred. Based on the information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI. We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case.”

Additionally, the file included part of a fax sent from the production company behind “Unsolved Mysteries”.

In 1997, the series aired an episode focusing on Cobain’s death.

According to E! News, the document states “private investigator and former L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy” Tom Grant “strongly disagrees” that the singer took his own life and “believes he has found a number of inconsistencies, including questions about the alleged suicide note itself”.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Talks About ‘Hiding From The World’ After Kurt Cobain Died

Grant later featured in Cobain’s episode of “Unsolved Mysteries”.

According to Rolling Stone, who first reported about the documents, the FBI has not specified a reason for the timing of the file’s release.