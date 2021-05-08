Click to share this via email

J Balvin’s “Vax Live” performance was out of this world.

The Colombian singer performed on a moon set at Global Citizen’s concert to encourage equal vaccine distribution across the world.

“I had COVID before and it almost killed me,” he said in a clip before his performance.

“We need more vaccines around the world,” he added while explaining that Colombia only has 2 per cent of the population vaccinated.

“We have to vaccinate for each other,” he said.

J Balvin then hit the stage to sing his hit “Otra Noche Sin Ti”.

“Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” will air and livestream on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, 7:00 p.m. CT. The concert will also air on FOX at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. and stream on Global Citizen’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.