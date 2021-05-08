Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton had an adorable reason to celebrate on Saturday, May 8.

The husband and wife each took to Instagram to mark the 12th anniversary of their very first date.

RELATED: Inside Hilarie Burton’s Journey To Rural Bliss, Motherhood And Love With Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The pair were initially introduced by Burton’s former “One Tree Hill” costar Danneel Harris and her husband Jensen Ackles.

“Twelve years ago today, @jensenackles and @danneelackles512 made me go on a blind date,” wrote Burton, captioning a selection of cute photographs.

“The smokin hot @jeffreydeanmorgan showed up and it was game over,” continued the actress. “Here’s to being crazy kids, living all over the country, giving birth to two doppelgängers, getting grey hair and still being totally inappropriate…. together.”

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’: First Look At Hilarie Burton Playing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Wife Lucille

Morgan also posted a heartfelt tribute to his other half in honour of the special day.

“12 years ago… met this one. Blind date. @jensenackles just knew he had the gal for me. Been with her ever since that night. In fact… two kids later… one 11 (do THAT math!) finally married… and never could of imagined this kind of happiness,” the “Walking Dead” actor wrote.

RELATED: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says Working With Wife Hilarie Burton On ‘The Walking Dead’ ‘Was The Best Thing Ever’

Morgan added, “The adventures have been many… and planning new ones as I write this. Thank you Jensen and Danneel for taking a wild stab in the dark… and thank you @hilarieburton for goddamn everything. Happy Timmy Nolan day!! Props to Irish car bombs and not eating a perfectly good bun on a hamburger. Love the s— outta you Mrs Morgan.”

Morgan and Burton married in October 2019. The couple are parents to son Augustus, 11, and daughter George, 3.