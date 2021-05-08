Click to share this via email

The cast of “Selling Sunset” are back together.

Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim reunited at the Oppenheim Group’s office to start filming season 4 of the hit Netflix show.

Young shared a little behind the scenes clip on Instagram, adding, “Me & my GIRLS, back like we never left 😚💖 It’s been so long since we’ve all been able to be in the office together but we’re back and SO happy to be reunited!!!”

Vander gave a great look at her outfit, captioning her Instagram post, “A quick trip to lala! First time since lockdown🗝.”

Fitzgerald gave a full group shot from the office.

“We’re back baby! Selling Sunset Season 4 & 5 coming to you so so sooooon!!!” she wrote.

Quinn, who is expecting her first child with Christian Richard, showed off her baby bump in an adorable blue checked dress.

Quinn has been experiencing a bit of drama with her co-stars, after throwing shade at them after they didn’t “like” her pregnancy announcement.