Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

NCT 127 brought the heat to “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World”, airing on Saturday, May 8.

The K-pop sensations showed off their incredible dance skills as they performed “Kick It” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Mom On Stage To Sing With Her During Vax Live Concert Performance

The nine member boy band consists of Yuta, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Mark, Johnny, Haechan, Jungwoo, Taeil and Doyoung.

The event, which was pre-recorded last weekend, also included performances from Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R., with additional appearances from stars like Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Gayle King and Olivia Munn.

RELATED: Prince Harry Shares Passionate Message Calling For ‘Empathy And Compassion’ At Vax Live Concert

The goal of the concert was to secure 10 million vaccine doses, which they have surpassed thanks to a number of donations from philanthropists and the private sector.

The event, hosted by Selena Gomez and co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS and iHeartMedia.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Honours Women ‘Who Have Been Disproportionately Affected By The Pandemic’ During ‘VAX Live’ Speech

A special 90 minute edition can be watched here.