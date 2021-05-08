Click to share this via email

H.E.R. was responsible for one of the most memorable performances of the evening during “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World” on Saturday, May 8.

The Grammy-winning singer delivered a passionate rendition of “Glory” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

H.E.R teamed up with students from Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Fender Play Foundation program, who surrounded the stage with their guitars as she belted out the powerful lyrics.

The event, which was pre-recorded last weekend, also included performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters and J Balvin, with additional appearances from stars like Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Gayle King and Olivia Munn.

The goal of the concert was to secure 10 million vaccine doses, which they have surpassed thanks to a number of donations from philanthropists and the private sector.

The event, hosted by Selena Gomez and co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS and iHeartMedia.

A special 90 minute edition can be watched here.