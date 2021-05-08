Click to share this via email

The Foo Fighters put on a number of high energy performances during Saturday’s “Vax Live” concert from Global Citizen.

“We thought we would make this a special occasion for all of us,” lead singer Dave Grohl told the crowd near the end of their set.

“Why not call a friend who is a rock legend,” he continued before welcoming AC/DC’s Brian Johnson to the stage.

And just like that, it was like live concerts never went away as they broke out into “Back in Black”.

Global Citizen also shared a behind the scenes look at the Foo Fighters prepping.

In the clip, Grohl spoke of how music can bring people together and how excited they were for their first show in over a year.