Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel teamed up for a hilarious “Batman”-themed skit during “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World”.

Late night talk show host Kimmel appeared to have missed the outfit memo, taking to the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles dressed as Batman’s sidekick, Robin.

“You told me we were dressing up,” said Kimmel to the Oscar winning star.

“I said wear a suit,” replied Affleck, who played the Caped Crusader in the “Justice League” franchise of films.

The pair then explained how major sporting leagues have come together to donate tickets to the Super Bowl and other amazing experiences as part of Rewards to Reunite the World.

“Where did you even get that costume,” asked Affleck later on.

“I bought it with my stimulus cheque,” joked Kimmel.

“That’s not what those are for,” replied Affleck.

“Don’t you dare Batmansplain me Ben Affleck,” said Kimmel, before adding, “Let’s reunite the world everybody, OK.”