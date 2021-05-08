Olivia Munn shared an important message about the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes amid the pandemic.

During Saturday’s broadcast of Global Citizen’s “Vax Live”, the actress said, “too often this virus has been used to divide us.”

“Since COVID-19 began, there have been more than 3800 incidents of violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders reported in the U.S. alone,” Munn said.

She continued, “As an Asian American these hate crimes have hit really close to home. A virus doesn’t have an ethnicity or a region and when you regionalize, you weaponize. But when we come together we can do really great things like we can see with the decades of research that came together to achieve a global solution to the pandemic–a vaccine.”

A video then played for viewers, showing how past virus research helped scientists find a vaccine for the virus.

The goal of the concert was to secure 10 million vaccine doses, which they have surpassed thanks to a number of donations from philanthropists and the private sector.

“Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” will air and livestream on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, 7:00 p.m. CT. The concert will also air on FOX at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. and stream on Global Citizen’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.