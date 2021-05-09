Elon Musk made his debut as “Saturday Night Live” host on May 8, and during his monologue dropped a revelation: he has Asperger syndrome.
“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host ‘SNL’,” the Tesla/SpaceX mogul declared.
Joking about being on the autism spectrum, Musk quipped, “I don’t always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak… which I’m told makes for great comedy.”
Following Musk’s monologue, numerous Twitter users chimed in to offer a correction: Musk is not the first person with Asperger’s to have hosted “SNL”.
That distinction actually goes to OG Not Ready for Primetime Player Dan Aykroyd, who revealed in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail that he was diagnosed with Asperger’s in the 1980s, and also that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s when he was 12.
RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Host Elon Musk Tries To Explain Dogecoin Popularity And Twitter Freaks Out
Not only was Aykroyd a cast member from 1975 until 1979, he returned to host in 2003, which would make Musk’s assertion of making history inaccurate.
Check out a sampling of Twitter reaction to Musk’s claim.
Elon Musk said he was the first person with Aspergers to host SNL. I don't know about hosts but Dan Aykroyd also has Aspergers. He was on the show for four years and won an Emmy.
— Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) May 9, 2021
1. No he’s not. Off the top of my head, Dan Aykroyd is on the autism spectrum and hosted in 2003 years after he was no longer a cast member.
2. Even if this was true Elon Musk still sucks.. https://t.co/45bO0m08rx
— abolish the death penalty, abolish prisons (@petervulfranc) May 9, 2021
Lol Dan Aykroyd STARTED snl with Asperger’s, but nice try.
— Joshua Simon 🥺 (@JoshuaSimonSays) May 9, 2021
Three things:
1. Dan Aykroyd has Asperger's. He was one of the original cast members and hosted in 2003.
2. David Byrne also has Asperger's. He was a musical guest twice.
3. Elon needs to stop fetishizing his neurodivergence as a distraction from his crimes against humanity. https://t.co/vHZBjab88o
— Ben (@OughtaBeBen) May 9, 2021
Dan Aykroyd is trending for having Asperger's Syndrome and having hosted SNL…
I just want to mention he's also impossibly cool. pic.twitter.com/LSyCBk2b9S
— 󠄄 (@RudolfWolph) May 9, 2021
Glad to see Dan aykroyd trending from ppl correcting e*on pic.twitter.com/jpPlKVIJdp
— ichabod (@UNMA5KED) May 9, 2021
Elon Musk isn’t the first Saturday Night Live host with Asperger’s. Former cast member Dan Aykroyd hosted in 2003 and is a comedy legend. pic.twitter.com/Ks0va4AK6U
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 9, 2021
Dan Aykroyd.
Coulda googled it, but now you got this tweet all over you. https://t.co/RO7wYokXui
— Nash Across the 8th Dimension (@Nash076) May 9, 2021
Dan Aykroyd would like a word https://t.co/xoT5GfZjAb
— Mansions Haunted Muppet (@tonygoldmark) May 9, 2021
“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.