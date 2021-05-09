Elon Musk made his debut as “Saturday Night Live” host on May 8, and during his monologue dropped a revelation: he has Asperger syndrome.

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host ‘SNL’,” the Tesla/SpaceX mogul declared.

Joking about being on the autism spectrum, Musk quipped, “I don’t always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak… which I’m told makes for great comedy.”

Following Musk’s monologue, numerous Twitter users chimed in to offer a correction: Musk is not the first person with Asperger’s to have hosted “SNL”.

That distinction actually goes to OG Not Ready for Primetime Player Dan Aykroyd, who revealed in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail that he was diagnosed with Asperger’s in the 1980s, and also that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s when he was 12.

Not only was Aykroyd a cast member from 1975 until 1979, he returned to host in 2003, which would make Musk’s assertion of making history inaccurate.

