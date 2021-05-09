Elon Musk made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend, and among the many sketches to feature the Tesla CEO was one set in the video game world of Super Mario Bros.

In the sketch, Musk played the game’s villainous Wario, on trial for the murder of Mario.

Wario claimed innocence, and tried to pin the murder on Mario’s brother Luigi (Kyle Mooney), claiming that Luigi had been having an affair with Mario’s beloved wife, Princess Peach.

That was when Princess Peach made an appearance in the courtroom, played in a cameo by Musk’s girlfriend (and mother of the couple’s son X Æ A-Xii).

“I never touch him under the overalls!” declares Grimes’ Princess Peach in an exaggerated Italian accent.

Check out some of the Twitter response to Grimes' surprise appearance.

