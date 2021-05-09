Click to share this via email

Elon Musk made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend, and among the many sketches to feature the Tesla CEO was one set in the video game world of Super Mario Bros.

In the sketch, Musk played the game’s villainous Wario, on trial for the murder of Mario.

Wario claimed innocence, and tried to pin the murder on Mario’s brother Luigi (Kyle Mooney), claiming that Luigi had been having an affair with Mario’s beloved wife, Princess Peach.

That was when Princess Peach made an appearance in the courtroom, played in a cameo by Musk’s girlfriend (and mother of the couple’s son X Æ A-Xii).

“I never touch him under the overalls!” declares Grimes’ Princess Peach in an exaggerated Italian accent.

Check out some of the Twitter response to Grimes’ surprise appearance.

gonna tell my kids this was elon musk and grimes pic.twitter.com/N3ZlFbDwqE — athena !! (@athena_burton) May 9, 2021

grimes was THE STAR on snl and i refuse to accept that ppl tuned in for anyone else pic.twitter.com/vK9ku7emLL — 𝓰𝓰 (@ggluvsbats) May 9, 2021

grimes and elon on snl. the simulation is too deep pic.twitter.com/9IaTxUfHS9 — jack (@horsesdontstop) May 9, 2021

Grimes on snl playing peach is camp pic.twitter.com/rjOkL3MgCE — matt (@inlanddernpire) May 9, 2021

Why is this the most normal Grimes has ever looked pic.twitter.com/tdME6rUgxF — inuborg (@inu009) May 9, 2021

GRIMES AS PEACH AND ELON AS WARIO IM CACKLING #SNL pic.twitter.com/EmvzVy2sWn — Mariana (@Marispiva) May 9, 2021

GRIMES IN SNL? WHAT IS THIS SORCERY pic.twitter.com/SQdOUR2vvI — vera ✿ (@nat4lyfe) May 9, 2021

can we all agree that miley and grimes saved #SNL ? pic.twitter.com/hwfJazuZGs — 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙠 🔃 (@DannyMilk_) May 9, 2021

Can’t tell if I’m high af or if I’m really seeing grimes dressed up as princess peach on snl rn — Laura .｡.:*☆ (@_AcidDripped) May 9, 2021

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.