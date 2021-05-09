Sunday, May 9 marks Mother’s Day 2021, and to mark the occasion numerous celebrities have been taking to social media to honour their moms and/or celebrity moms celebrating their joy of motherhood.

From Oscar winners to supermodels to world-renowned singers to world leaders to NFL stars to boy bands to a beloved Muppet, check out a sampling of celebrities are paying tribute this Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there and sending some extra love to those without there Mom this year. I know this day might be a tough one but know you all hold a special place in my heart. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/siaFbD0hjt — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 9, 2021

Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids ?

What a privilege it is to be a mom !

Happy Mother’s Day !

Enjoy every moment…

Can it get any better than that ? To be continued…

All my love, Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/BHgDiSxkkH — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day! I’m thinking of two moms in particular today – my own, who has taught me so much and shown me what it means to be strong, and Sophie, who inspires me every day and fills our family with unconditional love. Je vous aime beaucoup. pic.twitter.com/NUVDcXlusx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother's Day to my sweet and strong Mom….No matter what, I can always depend on my Momma! Can't love you enough! ❤️❤️



Happy Mother's Day to all the AMAZING moms out there! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/WWRdx7xL9E — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) May 9, 2021

My love. My mommy. The sacrificer. The giver of her love, time, peace, comfort….life. How could I not celebrate you on this day and everyday. I am because of you. Love you mama!! Happy Mother's Day! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Jg4O5f5wz7 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2021

I hope you take today to let all the mother figures in your life know how much you love them. I know I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for my mom. She's always been that guiding light in my life. Wishing her and all the moms out there a wonderful #MothersDay! 💖 pic.twitter.com/Qa1ePhSpOE — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2021

Remembering my mother ❤️ She purchased a used cottage piano when I was 7 and encouraged me to play. #MothersDay @nokidhungry @AHCollection_ https://t.co/GptsrxnKWI pic.twitter.com/jyiWF6PbtG — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) May 9, 2021

Thank you for teaching me to dream 💝 Happy #MothersDay to all the incredible moms out there pic.twitter.com/Bd3KJLSwBu — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) May 9, 2021

One day you’re a teenager, the next you wake up and you’re Marge. Here’s to turning into Mom! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/IUzUq6cLom — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 9, 2021

Happy #MothersDay, Ma! Thanks for always being there for me, whether I need someone to help get banana creme pie out of my fur or re-inflate my whoopee cushion. pic.twitter.com/theamqpqku — Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) May 9, 2021

Sending out love to moms everywhere this #MothersDay!! You are so loved and appreciated! 😊💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/zxKPsD3hGS — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) May 9, 2021

Mom! I Love You so much! Thank you for always guiding me. Loving me. Caring for me. Challenging me. Most importantly… Praying for me! We all love you so much! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOM! ❤️❤️❤️#mothersday pic.twitter.com/KslXdMhVur — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 9, 2021