A Los Angeles charity devoted to helping homeless pregnant women has received a thoughtful Mother’s Day donation from Archewell, the nonprofit founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Mother’s Day, Harvest Home L.A. shared a post on Instagram to reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell had partnered with Procter & Gamble to donate “diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to ensure that the moms and babies at Harvest Home are celebrated all throughout the year.”

The generous donation was also accompanied by a personal letter from Duchess Meghan.

“As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting. These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of colour and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities,” her letter continued.

“I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents,” she concluded.