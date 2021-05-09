Miley Cyrus returned to the stage of “Saturday Night Live” on May 8 for the show’s 2021 Mother’s Day edition.

Cyrus is no stranger to the venerable sketch comedy show; in addition to hosting three times (in 2011, 2013 and 2015, doing double duty as musical guest for the latter two appearances), she was also musical guest in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

For her return, Cyrus brought Australian rap phenom The Kid LAROI with her for a performance of their new collab “Without You”, marking the 17-year-old rapper-singer-songwriter-producer’s “SNL” debut.

Later in the show, Cyrus took to the stage once again, this time to perform the title track off her latest album Plastic Hearts.

Those weren’t the singer’s only performances on the show, hosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In lieu of the traditional politically charged cold open, the Mother’s Day show opened with Cyrus performing a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” while members of the “SNL” cast were joined by their moms. Watch:

Happy Mother's Day from SNL!

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.