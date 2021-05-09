Mandy Moore’s Mother’s Day is extra special this year.

The “This Is Us” star is celebrating the day as a new mom.

Sharing some adorable pictures of her and baby Gus, Moore had an important message for all the mom’s out there who have lost a child or couldn’t have children of their own.

“I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood. It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey. The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible,” Moore said.

Adding, “Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc…)”

“Beautiful words,” friend Hilary Duff commented.

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed August “Gus” Harrison on Feb. 20.

Goldsmith shared his own post in celebration of Moore and his own mother.

“Watching this mom blow my mind on an hourly basis with her true-self-total-pro-parenting-skills has given me much more appreciation for the mom in the second photo (especially considering her putting up with my accessory choices),” he said, adding a throwback photo of himself as a young teen with a silver beaded necklace.

A number of other celebs have posted messages for Mother’s Day including Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion.