Bachelor Nation is about to grow by one more.

“Bachelor In Paradise”‘s Astrid Loch and fiancé Kevin Wendt are expecting their first child.

Loch shared the news on Mother’s Day, writing, “When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

Loch also opened up about struggling to get pregnant and having to undergo IVF.

“To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged,” she said. “We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally – it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us.”

“You’re going to be the best damn mom,” Wendt added in the comments.

Wendt shared his own post where he expanded on their struggles to get pregnant.

“We will have much more to share about the struggle and steps we took to get here, but today we are just so excited to share the news that we are going to be parents,” he said.

The two met on season 5 of “Bachelor of Paradise” but split during filming. After reconnecting after the show, they moved to Toronto in 2018 and became engaged the following year.

They did plan to get married in July 2020, but like so many other wedding affected by the pandemic, they pushed the date back to November 2021.