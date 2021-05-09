Words matter.

On Saturday, Sydney Sweeney broke down on Instagram after she started trending on Twitter “for being ugly.”

“I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people,” the “Euphoria” star said. “And I know everyone says ‘you can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things,’ but I’m a f**king person.”

She added in a since deleted video, “People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f**ked up.”

Luckily, a number of Sweeney’s fans came to her defence over the rude comments.

Sweeney, 23, first broke onto the scene with 2018’s “Everything Sucks!”, she has also appeared in “Sharp Objects”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”.