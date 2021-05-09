Click to share this via email

Sir Anthony Hopkins is marking Mother’s Day by recalling the life-long gift his mother gave him as a child, one that has kept on giving throughout the passage of years.

On Sunday, the two-time Oscar winner (most recently for his performance in “The Father”) took to Twitter to pay tribute to his late mother.

In his tweet, Hopkins, 83, shares a video of himself playing a classical tune on a piano, reading the music on a iPad.

“Remembering my mother,” he wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

“She purchased a used cottage piano when I was 7 and encouraged me to play,” he continued.