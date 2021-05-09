Click to share this via email

Ben Affleck had a cute message for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Garner, who share kids Violet, 15, Samuel, 9, and Seraphina, 12, were married from 2005 to 2018.

“So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do,” Affleck wrote next to a collection of photos of Garner and their kids.

He added, “Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

Affleck and Garner have continued to co-parent their kids over the years and frequently put the effort out there to put the kids first like both attending Samuel’s swim class recently.

