We the best music. DJ Khaled’s newest album is on top.

Khaled Khaled debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard, earning the artist his third No. 1 album.

The album was released on April 30 and includes 14 tracks featuring everyone from Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Khaled Khaled earned 93,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., 76,000 from streaming. His previous No. 1 albums were 2017’s Grateful and 2016’s Major Key.

Rounding out the top five are Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain at No. 2, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album stays at No. 3, Bieber’s Justice at No. 4 and Young Thug’s Slime Language 2 at No. 5.