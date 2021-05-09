Gal Gadot is addressing the reports surrounding Joss Whedon.

Extensive allegations have been made against Whedon, including Ray Fisher opening up about his own experience with the “Justice League” director.

Fisher said that he wasn’t the only one that had problems with Whedon, naming both Gadot and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. He said that the two had to fight for her character in Whedon’s take on “Justice League” and that he was also disrespectful behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with N12, Gadot confirmed that her career was threatened.

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead,” Gadot said.

Sources previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “Gadot had multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including ‘issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in ‘Wonder Woman’. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next,'”

THR added, “The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, threatened to harm Gadot’s career, and disparaged ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins.”

This isn’t the first time Gadot has spoken out on the topic of Whedon, telling the LA Times, “I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth. I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”