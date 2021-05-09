Seth Rogen is addressing the sexual assault allegations against friend and former collaborator James Franco.

Franco, who was accused of sexual harassment in 2014 and 2018, has denied the allegations.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen spoke out, “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.”

Rogen also answered a question about a joke made while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2014 about Franco meeting a 17-year-old at a hotel.

“I decided to prank James Franco. I posed as a girl on Instagram [and] told him I was way young. He seemed unphased. I have a date to meet him at the Ace Hotel,” Rogen said on “SNL”.

Franco told Howard Stern he had been “a gentleman” about the Instagram ordeal where he planned to meet the teenager.

Rogen said he “very much regrets making that joke,” adding in hindsight it was “terrible.”

Rogen continued, “I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.”

Rogen and Franco have worked together on multiple films including “Pineapple Express”, “The Interview”, “This Is The End” and “The Disaster Artist”.

ET Canada has reached out to Franco’s rep for comment.

While Rogen has no plans to work with Franco, he wouldn’t go in depth about their friendship.

“I don’t know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,” Rogen said.

He was then asked if their friendship is currently painful.

“Yeah. But not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity for myself in this situation,” he answered.

Franco reached a settlement in February with two former students of his acting school over sexual misconduct.