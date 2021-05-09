Click to share this via email

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann are about to become parents.

The British-Canadian actor and his girlfriend announced the news on Mother’s Day.

“In full bloom🌸 Baby girl Speedman coming soon🌸,” she wrote next to a photo that showed off her bump under a sheer dress.

The couple has been together since 2017.

Scott can next be seen in the third season of “You”, premiere in late 2021 on Netflix opposite Penn Badgley.

He will also start filming “Crimes of the Future” with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart in the summer.