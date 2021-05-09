Travis Barker went all out to celebrate girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Mother’s Day.
Kardashian, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex- Scott Disick, was spoiled by Barker.
The Poosh founder shared clips on her Instagram Stories of the multiple, elaborate floral displays Barker surprised her with.
The Blink 182 member is dad to Alabama, Landon and stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years, but recently became an item, confirming the news in January.
Since being official, the two have posted a number of sexy photos from their adventures that are definitely NSFW.