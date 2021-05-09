CNCO had a surprise update for fans on Sunday.

The Latin boy band announced that Joel Pimentel would be exiting, leaving behind, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús.

“We want to start by saying how much we truly love you and appreciate all of the support you give us day in and day out, year after year,” CNCO said in a statement. “For that reason, we’re sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life-changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel’s last day as a member of CNCO.”

“We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family,” they continued.

Adding, “We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us. You guys are what keep us going and have us so excited to continue together stronger than ever. For that reason, we wanted to give you a final gift all together. On Friday, we will perform, the five of us, one last time for our global livestream concert event.”

Joel Pimentel. Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File/CPImages

CNCO first came together in 2015 on the Simon Cowell created Univision show “La Banda”.

They have released three studio albums, including Déjà Vu earlier this year.