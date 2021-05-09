Benji Madden took to Instagram to praise Cameron Diaz on Sunday.

“My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy-thank you for all you do,” he wrote in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Madden and Diaz welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

Joking, he added, “also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!”

The Good Charlotte rocker then paid tribute to his own mom, Robin, and sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.

He continued, “Also wish a Blessed day for my mom, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also selfless incredible mothers, and to all the mothers out there who may not get to hear these words from someone today much love from our family❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️ U r All Gods!!!!!!”

Madden and Diaz have been married since January 2015.

Diaz previously spoke about the changes of being a mom while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, saying, “Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday. Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”