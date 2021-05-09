Frankie Delgado introduced viewers to a life of luxury in the first season of “The Hills: New Beginnings”, but with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the majority of the hospitality business, the young entrepreneur was forced to rewrite his chapter once again.

“I went from having a great income to zero to contemplating getting assistance from the government through the unemployment route, which I never thought or even imagined would ever happen,” Delgado told ET Canada.

Delgado turned his love for nightlife into a career by becoming a partner at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles. But once the club famous for nightly celebrity sightings was forced to temporarily close its doors in 2020, Delgado took the time he spent in quarantine to turn sour lemons into sweet lemonade by developing and assisting with several other companies.

Some that he’s most proud of includes Krispy Rice (delivery only sushi restaurant), Stuffed Puffs (chocolate filled marshmallows), Backbone (gaming system), Nux (activewear) and Mikey’s (gluten and dairy free restaurant).

“It humbled me, but I come from Tijuana and I’ve been in that situation where I had to figure it out when there was no other option and I think that COVID as much as it affected me at the beginning, it also made me better as a human, as a person who is empathetic and understands other people’s situations, and I’m just thankful that I was given another chance to be there for my family in ways that I never thought I could be.”

Brandon Thomas Lee echoed Delgado’s statement telling ET Canada Delgado has the most “inspiring” storyline this season.

“Frankie has kind of gone from one extreme to the next, like for a second he had zero job, zero certainty about what was going to go on, and kind of pushed through to where he’s just killing it right now,” Lee said. “Everyone struggled a little bit this year, and Brody [Jenner] struggled as well, but I feel like in terms of night and day and watching someone succeed, it’s Frankie, and it’s been very inspiring.”

Watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” Wednesday, May 12th at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MTV.