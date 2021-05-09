Michael B. Jordan is dishing on potential future kids.

Stopping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday where he shared what he would name any future children.

Speaking of his nephew, who is just over a year, Jordan joked he “bought me some time” with his mom to have kids of his own.

“Your dad’s name is Michael A. Jordan, you are Michel B. Jordan, so your son will be Michael C. Jordan?” DeGeneres asked.

“I’m breaking that cycle right there,” the “Creed” actor said laughing. “It’s too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad’s name, I’m not going to put that on my kid.”

Jordan and Lori Harvey have been together since fall 2020.



He also joked he did the “quarantine 10”, gaining 10 pounds by eating lots of carbs.

Adding that he doesn’t “usually eat that much in one sitting.”

Elsewhere in the show, they spoke about Jordan’s legacy.



“Legacy is big for me, we are only on this earth for a short amount of time and always wanting to do things that leave the world better than when I got here,” Jordan said, explaining that fun does play a factor. “Sometimes you got to hide the medicine in the food.”

“You are defined by who you help,” he said.

In 2018, Jordan added an inclusion rider to his production company Outlier Society Productions, meaning projects he produces and works must have more diversity in every aspect of production.