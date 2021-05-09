Click to share this via email

It was Coldplay night on “American Idol”.

Sticking with the theme, Casey Bishop put her spin on the band’s hit song “Paradise”.

Bishop received a standing ovation from all three judges.

“It was so great to see you let loose,” Katy Perry said. “I want more tornado but that was perfect.”

“I have never heard you hit a bad note in this competition,” Luke Bryan added.

Linoel Richie agreed, “Fantastic.”

Coldplay also performed on the show, singing their new single “Higher Power” for the first time on TV.