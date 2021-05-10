Nick Jonas is considered a sex symbol in a lot of people’s eyes, but it’s not something he takes too seriously.

The singer says in an interview with GQ Hype, “Er, I think it’s flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don’t take it too seriously.

“I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments. It’s not something I wear as a badge of honour. I tend to try to not think about it because it would make me feel a little embarrassed.”

He also talks about people saying he had a “dad bod” a few years ago, insisting those kind of comments are when it can become “dangerous.”

Jonas shares, “I think, when it’s comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that’s when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally.

“They’re very sensitive topics. But in the same way, you live a public life and therefore parts of your life are going to be talked about and it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s fair. It’s just a part of your reality.”

Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018, and it sounds like he knew from the minute he met her that she was the one.

When asked if he proposed the first time they met, Jonas replies: “Kind of. It was a sort of proposal. I did get down on one knee and say, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ But I didn’t say, ‘Will you marry me?’ That came much later.”

He talks about whether he thinks it took a bit of time to be taken seriously given the Disney and boyband tags, telling the mag: “Yeah, I think so. That’s just naturally come with age and with continuing to evolve and grow.

“Lots of factors have helped that. And you look at that graduating class of our Disney days [Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato all came from that era] and everyone’s continuing to do pretty well. I don’t think working with [Disney] has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully.

“I think it’s wonderful what’s happening with [Disney+ star] Olivia Rodrigo and others who have been launched on programs that are targeted towards teenagers but are still being taken seriously. I think one of the biggest misconceptions about [the Jonas Brothers] in the early days was that, first of all, it was manufactured, which is just impossible because, well, we’re brothers. The second was that the music we released as the Jonas Brothers was manufactured in some ways. It truly wasn’t.”

Read the full feature online at GQ Hype now.