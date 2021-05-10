Grace Kinstler received nothing but praise from the “American Idol” judges after she delivered two stunning performances on Sunday.

Kinstler belted out Coldplay’s “Fix You” after getting some words of advice from guest mentor Chris Martin, showing off her killer vocals once again.

The singer nailed all the high notes, with the cover going down a storm with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Richie said, “We’re always worried about messing up. In your case, your flaws are your magic. Your vulnerability comes from the fact that you are in that moment of indecision, and it’s the part that makes entertainment the entertaining part.”

“I think you finally arrived with that song,” Perry added. “And always remember: When you’re vulnerable and you show yourself, your vulnerability is your strength, and people resonate with that. It was awesome.”

Bryan gushed, “When you finished, I almost said a terrible word on live TV because I was so pumped up about what I witnessed. It took me out of what I’m doing, I didn’t even realize I was on ‘American Idol’ watching you do that. It was amazing.”

Kinstler also belted out an incredible cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young”, one of her mom’s favourite songs, for Mother’s Day.

“I know your mother must be so proud of you, but I want to say tonight especially, that I am so proud of you,” Perry said. “You’ve really stepped up your game, and I think it’s gonna happen.”

Unsurprisingly, Kinstler nabbed herself a spot in the Top 5.