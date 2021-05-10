Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have announced the release date for their new mental health series, “The Me You Can’t See”.

The pair’s show, which will help “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being,” will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+.

Harry shared in a press release: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is—very personal,” he continued. “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Winfrey added, “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, along with other members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, regularly talk about mental health awareness.

Harry, who has spoken about the pain of losing his mother Princess Diana 24 years ago, co-created the series with Winfrey. The pair will open up about their own mental health journeys and struggles.

The press release continued, “Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.

“The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.”