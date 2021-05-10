“Sin City” star Mickey Rourke has a new TV obsession: “Law & Order: SVU”.

The Academy Award-nominated actor has been spending most of his time in lockdown at home and, like many, has turned to TV to pass the time. With his home gym equipment in his living room, Rourke, 68, has been enjoying every minute of the long-running series, according to an Instagram post he shared over the weekend featuring cast photos of Marika Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, and former castmembers BD Wong, and Stephanie March.

“I heard this show is been on for 20 years, I never knew anything about it before until the lockdown,” Rourke says of the series, which debuted in 1999. “I’ve been doing all my training at home isolating. I click on this show just by accident and curiosity and have to say I’ve never seen such terrific acting ever on television!”

Rourke’s raves about “SVU” don’t stop there. He also praises the “terrific” production and “top class” directing, but saves his biggest raves for the cast, writing “I am really impressed with this ensemble of highly talented actors.”

“Mariska Hargitay is a very concentrated actress,” he writes. “She is absolutely great in every episode. Her dedication and very meticulous work put her on another level. There’s very few if any actresses in films these days that can hold her jockstrap. I give her tremendous respect for her amazing ability.

Rourke continues, writing Christopher Meloni “brings a lot to the table with his physicality. His short-fuse knowing that he had a high-level football background explaining it all. Those of us who played football growing up sometimes blessed to play for coaches that give us a lot of character that becomes part of our DNA that we carry through the rest of our life it’s a strength you can’t buy.”

But it’s Ice-T who Rourke says has him “most surprised, tremendously impressed with the charisma, the attitude and swag and sincerity that Ice T brings to his particular role.”

Once again thanking lockdown for introducing him to this “fabulous” show, Rourke takes another dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rourke, who appeared as Whiplash in “Iron Man 2”, has long been vocal about his dislike of the MCU, especially how his role was edited in the film’s final cut.

“Respect to all of you, the work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap that all on Marvel s**t,” he ends his “SVU” post.