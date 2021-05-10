Leg hair is no problem for Katy Perry.
On Sunday the “American Idol” judge shared a video on her Instagram Story of an exchange with co-star Luke Bryan about shaving her legs.
RELATED: Katy Perry Calls Herself ‘Legolas’ GF’ As She Dresses As Tinkerbell For ‘American Idol”s Disney Night
“I know you’re a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair,” Bryan joked to the camera.
“No, I don’t got time!” Perry responded. “I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!”
RELATED: Katy Perry Chats With Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr On Their Kids’ ‘Constant and Unconditional’ Love
Bryan tried to add, “It is literally…” but Perry cut him off with a simple, “Yeah!”
Perry has joked about her leg hair before, telling contestant Cassandra Coleman after a performance on the show, “As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills.”