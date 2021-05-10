Click to share this via email

Leg hair is no problem for Katy Perry.

On Sunday the “American Idol” judge shared a video on her Instagram Story of an exchange with co-star Luke Bryan about shaving her legs.

“I know you’re a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair,” Bryan joked to the camera.

“No, I don’t got time!” Perry responded. “I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!”

Bryan tried to add, “It is literally…” but Perry cut him off with a simple, “Yeah!”

Perry has joked about her leg hair before, telling contestant Cassandra Coleman after a performance on the show, “As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills.”